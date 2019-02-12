Telephone Fraud Scammers Jailed

A gang have been jailed for their roles in a nationwide telephone and courier fraud scam, operating across Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Gloucestershire and the West Midlands.

The eight men were sentenced to more than 21 years behind bars at Worcester Crown Court on Monday 11th Feb.

They targeted 50 victims with more than £200,000 being stolen.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright from the Economic Crime Unit at West Mercia Police said: "This investigation was incredibly complex and involved an organised crime group from London, Manchester, Oxfordshire and Cardiff.

The investigation involved working with a number of other forces, in particular, Cumbria police, who were dealing with a linked series of offences.

These sentences are testament to the hard work and diligent investigation by a small team of officers and staff.