Telephone Fraud Scammers Jailed

12 February 2019, 13:22 | Updated: 12 February 2019, 13:24

Jail

A gang have been jailed for their roles in a nationwide telephone and courier fraud scam, operating across Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Gloucestershire and the West Midlands.

The eight men were sentenced to more than 21 years behind bars at Worcester Crown Court on Monday 11th Feb.

They targeted 50 victims with more than £200,000 being stolen.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright from the Economic Crime Unit at West Mercia Police said: "This investigation was incredibly complex and involved an organised crime group from London, Manchester, Oxfordshire and Cardiff.

The investigation involved working with a number of other forces, in particular, Cumbria police, who were dealing with a linked series of offences.

These sentences are testament to the hard work and diligent investigation by a small team of officers and staff.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Renault scraps €30m payout to former boss Carlos Ghosn

UK & World

Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for comments following Liverpool's 1-1 draw with West Ham

Sport

Jason Roy and James Vince in England Ashes mix - but 'bad news' for Ben Foakes, says Trevor Bayliss

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News