Telford Man Jailed For Woman's Murder

It happened at a flat earlier this year

A man's been jailed for stabbing a woman to death in Telford.

45-year-old Paul Beddoes from Mullinder Drive faces more than 11 years behind bars after attacking Lynn McNally in a flat in Ketley earlier this year.

He previously denied the charges but later changed his plea to guilty.

A post-mortem examination concluded the 46 year-old died from multiple stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy, from West Mercia Police's Major Investigation Unit, was the senior investigating officer in the case.

He said: "Beddoes brutally attacked and murdered Lynn McNally in the home they shared, showing a total lack of regard for human life. He has today been jailed for this horrific crime and will now face justice.

"I would like to thank the witnesses who came forward with their valuable contributions, and the local community for their support.

"Domestic abuse remains a force priority for West Mercia Police so we hope that this conviction demonstrates our commitment to victims of domestic incidents and encourages victims to come forward to report crimes of this nature.

"We have specially trained officers working across West Mercia Police who will do everything possible to safeguard those who are vulnerable.

"Our thoughts remain with Lynn's family and friends as they continue to come to terms with her death and I hope that today's sentence will provide a small sense of closure for her family."