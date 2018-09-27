Terror Suspect From Birmingham Due To Stand Trial

The Westminster terror suspect has been told he'll stand trial for last month's attack in February.

Salih Khater from Birmingham is accused of trying to kill members of the public and police officers outside the Houses of Parliament on 14th August.

The 29 year-old from Highgate Road allegedly drove his silver Ford Fiesta into cyclists and pedestrians before swerving towards police officers and crashing into a security barrier.

Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries after the crash.

He has appeared at the Old Bailey today, charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Khater appeared in court by video-link from Belmarsh Prison wearing a maroon jumper and remained seated throughout the hearing.

No pleas were taken, and he spoke only to confirm his name.

A trial date has now been set for February 4, 2019 at the Old Bailey.

Khater is next due in court in December.