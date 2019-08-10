Third shooting in Birmingham in space of a week

10 August 2019, 10:27

Police Line Tape
Police Line Tape. Picture: Getty

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation following a serious disorder in Saltley last night, in which a shotgun was fired and a man suffered machete wounds.

It’s understood two cars were in pursuit along Washwood Heath Road and into Arley Road before one, a blue BMW, crashed into a wall by Silver Birch Close at around 6.40pm. Two men wearing face coverings got out of the chasing vehicle - one discharged a shotgun at the BMW and the other struck a man with a machete.

A 23-year-old man suffered cuts to his legs and remains in hospital, while another 23-year-old escaped with a minor graze from a shotgun pellet. He was quickly discharged from hospital but arrested on suspicion of also possessing a firearm. The attackers made off in a VW Golf and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and the men involved.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "This was a truly outrageous incident which concluded in a Birmingham cul-de-sac where young children were outside playing. Witnesses have told that several shots were fired and it’s very fortunate innocent people, including children, were not injured. We believe this was a targeted attack between rival groups. As a result of the incident we extended our Section 60 powers - which give us increased authority to stop and search people - to cover Washwood Heath last night."

The force is appealing for information about who was responsible or from someone who saw the VW Golf driving away.

It comes a day after a 20 year-old man, named as James Teer, was shot dead in Erdington.

