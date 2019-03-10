Three charged with drugs and firearms offences

10 March 2019, 06:22 | Updated: 10 March 2019, 06:23

magistrates

Three men have been remanded in custody charged with a string of drugs and firearms offences after being arrested in Coventry.

Two aged 27 - and a 22 year old - were stopped in Holbrooks last Wednesday.

West Midlands Police carried search warrants in the Bedworth, Warwickshire area of the West Midlands.

They were arrested in connection with the offences following a vehicle stop Holbrooks Lane, Coventry on Wednesday 6 March.

All three have been remanded in custody and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday 11 March.

