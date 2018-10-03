Three Men Injured In Birmingham Triple Stabbing

Three men have been taken to hospital after a triple stabbing during a violent 24 hours for Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said detectives were investigating after reports of "disorder" in High Street just before 5.45pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said medics responded to three different locations nearby.

One man was suffering "serious injuries", while the others were in better conditions, the service said.

It happened during a busy 24 hours for West Midlands Police...

On Monday (1st) night, officers were called to reports of a disorder in Yardley Green Road at around 5:50pm where three people were found with injuries.

One of the three – a 50-year-old woman - has since died.

The two other people injured have been released from hospital but are now in police custody. A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Then at around 5am on Tuesday (2nd) West Midlands Police carried out a pre-planned dawn raid in Shepherds Gardens in Edgbaston. A man was shot by armed officers and six people were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

That matter has been referred to the policing watchdog (IOPC).