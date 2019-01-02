Tribute Paid to "Special" Father Killed in Birmingham

2 January 2019, 19:09 | Updated: 2 January 2019, 19:14

Martin Carmichael

The family of a man killed after being hit by a car in Birmingham say he is loved and will be missed.

54-year-old Martin Carmichael was struck by a car at around 10:45pm on Friday 28 December on Highgate Road.

He was pronounded dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old driver who  was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and has since been released pending investigation.

In a statement, Mr Carmichael's family said:“On the 28 December our lives where changed forever. 

"We lost a father, brother, uncle and friend. Martin so loved life and all the people in it. 

"He was so special to many people and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. 

"We as a family are in total shock and need time to process what has happened. We ask for privacy at this sad time."

West Midlands Police are appealing for information.

 

