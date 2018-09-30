Tributes To Be Paid To Worcester Student Thomas Jones

A vigil has been planned for people to pay tribute to missing student Thomas Jones, after a body was found.

Police investigating the disappearance of the 18 year-old teaching student recovered a body from the River Severn on Friday (28th).

Hundreds have helped in the search for Thomas, who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday 19th September, after a freshers night out.

It's believed he walked across the Sabrina Bridge by the flood defenses.

Although formal identification of the body is yet to take place, Thomas' family has been informed of the latest developments and are being supported by specially trained officers.

On the 'Find Jonah' Facebook page, his friend Harley Hetherington revealed plans for a vigil on Sunday night.

"I have had hundreds of messages asking about a tribute to Jonah and would like to organise a gathering where we can all pay our respects to Tom.

"I am not demanding anyone's attendance however I personally will be lighting a candle and laying flowers down at the Sabrina Bridge tomorrow (Sunday) night from 20:00 onwards and I would very much like as many people as possible to join me in this. I will be based the racecourse side of the bridge and would kindly ask that for anyone willing to attend please be careful and stay off the bridge if possible.

"Thankyou x"