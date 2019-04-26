Tributes To "Role Model" Stabbed To Death In Birmingham Street

26 April 2019, 06:25 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 06:51

Tennal Road Harborne birmingham stabbing 2

An 18 year-old man who was stabbed to death in Birmingham has been described as a 'role model'.

Jordan Moazami, from Quinton, Birmingham, was named by officials at the community football club where he was a much-valued mentor and former youth player.

The 18-year-old died at the scene after being found fatally wounded at about 7.15pm in Tennal Road, Harborne, on Wednesday (24th) evening.

A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody, West Midlands Police said.

His death came as official figures showed knife crime in England and Wales reached record levels last year.

He is the eighth person to die in a stabbing-related incident in the West Midlands since the start of 2019.

 

Paying tribute to the victim, Lincoln Moses, general manager of Continental Star FC based in Perry Barr, Birmingham, said Jordan had been "looked up to" by the youngsters at the club.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Real Madrid confident of signing Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard this summer

Sport

EU Flag (Credit: PA Images)

EU Elections: Who Are Our Candidates?

Local News

Port Talbot: Public told to avoid TATA Steelworks after 'huge explosion' reported

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Stacey Dooley has shared a cosy snap with Kevin Clifton on Instagram stories

Stacey Dooley shares first 'loved-up' Instagram picture with rumoured boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Celebrities

Piers Morgan is currently on an extended Easter break

Why isn't Piers Morgan presenting Good Morning Britain today, who's replacing him and when is he back?

TV & Movies

Rami is an Oscar-winning actor

Who is Rami Malek? New Bond villain and Bohemian Rhapsody actor who's dating co-star Lucy Boynton

Showbiz

Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux starred in the last Bond movie, Spectre

James Bond 25 announcement: Here's what director Cary Joji Fukunaga announced at today's Q&A in Jamaica

TV & Movies

Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Star Trek Beyond" - Arrivals

Who will be the next James Bond? James McAvoy and Idris Elba among the favourites to play 007

TV & Movies

The new eyebrow range completes the entire cosmetic brand

Kylie Cosmetics KyBrow: New eyebrow collection launch date and where to buy in the UK

Lifestyle