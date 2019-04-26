Tributes To "Role Model" Stabbed To Death In Birmingham Street

An 18 year-old man who was stabbed to death in Birmingham has been described as a 'role model'.

Jordan Moazami, from Quinton, Birmingham, was named by officials at the community football club where he was a much-valued mentor and former youth player.

The 18-year-old died at the scene after being found fatally wounded at about 7.15pm in Tennal Road, Harborne, on Wednesday (24th) evening.

A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody, West Midlands Police said.

His death came as official figures showed knife crime in England and Wales reached record levels last year.

He is the eighth person to die in a stabbing-related incident in the West Midlands since the start of 2019.

@CSFC_famo_club So sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Jordan we at Leamington hibs Stand shoulder to shoulder with you & Jordans friends & family to help you all in anyway we can to ensure that Jordan is never forgotten and to help fight this awful violent epidemic...(1/2) — Leamington Hibernian (@LeamHibs1stTeam) 25 April 2019

Paying tribute to the victim, Lincoln Moses, general manager of Continental Star FC based in Perry Barr, Birmingham, said Jordan had been "looked up to" by the youngsters at the club.