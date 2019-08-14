Two Men Deny Birmingham Teenager's Murder

14 August 2019, 15:21 | Updated: 14 August 2019, 15:22

Handcuffs 244

Two men have denied murdering a youth mentor who was found with stab wounds.

Jordan Moazami, 18, was discovered fatally injured after an incident in Tennal Road in Harborne, Birmingham, shortly after 7pm on Wednesday April 24.

Hamed Hussein, 18, of no fixed address, appeared alongside 19-year-old Moshood Giwa, of Dimsdale Road, Birmingham, at the city's Crown Court on Wednesday, both charged with his murder.

Flanked by two security officers the two men spoke only to confirm their names and their not guilty pleas.

Hussein, wearing a red jumper, and Giwa, in a grey T-shirt, were remanded into custody by Judge Mark Wall QC.

The men are set to stand trial at the same court on September 30.

Following his death, Jordan's family paid tribute to their "beautiful baby boy", and bosses at community football club Continental Star FC, where he had been a youth mentor, described him as a valued "role model".

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Josie Clacher: Teenage daughter of British millionaire found dead in Majorca pool

UK & World

A-levels: Grade boundaries leaked hours before results revealed

UK & World

Sports Direct shares plunge as auditor quits

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The socks will be super handy for any night out

These socks with a cushioned sole are the newest must-have for a girls night out

Fashion

Her incredible pad has given us a case of the green eyed monster

Inside Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague's lavish Manchester apartment

TV & Movies

Louisa Lytonn has shared some photos of her home

Inside EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's chic home with unusual mezzanine bedroom

TV & Movies

13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3

Clay gets arrested in new 13 Reasons Why trailer - so did he kill Bryce Walker?

TV & Movies

Helen has let slip a huge spoiler about her character Gail Platt

Coronation Street’s Gail Platt WILL return to the soap as actress Helen Worth lets slip major spoiler

TV & Movies

In the UK, nine out of ten teenagers now use social media

New study reveals the scary effects social media is having on teenagers

Lifestyle