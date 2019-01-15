Unexploded Bomb Found In South Staffordshire Village

15 January 2019, 16:17 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 16:22

Police

Police in say they're going to carry out a controlled explosion after an unexploded WW2 bomb was found in a Staffordshire village.

The discovery was made in Wombourne around half 10 this morning.

Bomb disposal experts were quickly called to the scene on Bratch Locks and a cordon was put in place on the canal.

The bomb is believed to be a three-inch mortar used in the 1960s.

Staffordshire Police and bomb disposal experts remain at the scene.

