Update: Coventry Murder Charge

Detectives investigating the death of Emmanuel Lukenga in Coventry have charged a man with murder.

Emmanuel was found with a serious leg injury after being stabbed in Franklin Grove just after 2.30pm on Wednesday (12 June).



The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enroy Ruddock, aged 18, is to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court tomorrow (17 June).

He was arrested on Friday and charged with murder this morning.



A second man, a 19 year-old who was also arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, from Force CID, said: "Enquiries continue and I would urge anyone with any information relating to Emmanuel’s killing to come forward."



