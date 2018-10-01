Walsall Acid Attack Victim Makes Plea From Hospital Bed

On Air Now
1 October 2018, 06:55 | Updated: 1 October 2018, 07:10
A man has posted a picture from his hospital bed, after an acid attack.
Mike Glover-Johnson posted a picture of his face wrapped in a bandage after it happened on Bloxwich High Street last night (30th September).
He was in his car at the time of the attack.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The investigation is at an early stage, the motive is unknown and police are keeping an open mind.
"A number of enquiries are under way, including a CCTV trawl, officers are also trying to identify what the substance was."
Police described the attack as an "isolated incident".