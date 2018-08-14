Warwickshire Girl Wins Big At British Transplant Games

14 August 2018, 07:43

Sylvie Allison Leamington British Transplant Games

Six year-old Sylvie Allison from Leamington Spa took part in the games, held in Birmingham this year

A team of young transplant recipients have won a record-breaking number of medals at this year’s British Transplant Games.

Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s team struck gold once again at this year’s event, which took place on home soil in Birmingham, taking away an incredible 114 medals and the title of Best Children’s Team for the 22nd year running.

Six year-old Sylvie - who had a liver transplant at the hospital in 2016 - won four medals at this year's games.

 

The 57-strong team, known as ‘Team BCH’ or ‘Birmingham’s Courageous Heroes’, was the largest ever for the leading paediatric hospital, with children and young people aged three to 17 competing in a huge variety of events from tennis to team swim relays and mini marathons to obstacle courses.

Each of these special youngsters has undergone a variety of transplant operations at the hospital, including liver, kidney and small bowel.

