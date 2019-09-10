Warwickshire teenager charged with terror offences

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with terror offences.

West Midlands Police say the teenager, from Rugby was arrested last Tuesday at his home during a "pre-planned operation".

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (10th Sept).

He has been charged with the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and six counts of collecting terrorism information under the Terrorism Act.

A 62-year-old man arrested on the same day from a separate address in Rugby remains on bail while inquiries continue, the force said.