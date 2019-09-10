Warwickshire teenager charged with terror offences

10 September 2019, 05:42

Counter terror police
Counter terror police. Picture: Getty

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with terror offences.

West Midlands Police say the teenager, from Rugby was arrested last Tuesday at his home during a "pre-planned operation".

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (10th Sept).

He has been charged with the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism and six counts of collecting terrorism information under the Terrorism Act.

A 62-year-old man arrested on the same day from a separate address in Rugby remains on bail while inquiries continue, the force said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

More than 100 bushfires ravage eastern Australia

UK & World

Petrol bombs thrown at police after suspicious object found

UK & World

Boris Johnson may be forced to submit to the 'surrender bill'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Love Island star has had a dream come true

Molly-Mae Hague poses in front of giant billboard with her face on in Times Square

TV & Movies

The stunner has revealed one of her top makeup tips

Jessica Alba just revealed the most GENIUS concealer hack, and it'll change your life

Beauty

Are the rare coins lurking in your purse?

Britain's 'rarest' 50p could be worth thousands - is it in your purse?

Lifestyle

Lizzie McGuire is returning to our screens

Hilary Duff just revealed something devastating about the Lizzie McGuire reboot

Celebrities

The spray will keep the spiders at bay

'Miracle' Home Bargains spray promises to BANISH spiders from your home - and it costs just 99p!

Lifestyle

Mrs Hinch has praised Stacey for her help and support

Mrs Hinch praises Stacey Solomon for supporting her through trolling in emotional Instagram post

Celebrities