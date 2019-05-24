West Mercia Police Launch Murder Investigation

24 May 2019, 05:27 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 05:29

Police siren

West Mercia Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found at an address in Kidderminster.

The discovery was made on Broad Street just before 11 o'clock on Thursday night.

A 48 year old man's been arrested.

Her remains in police custody

Meanwhile scene guard is currently in place while officers continue to conduct enquiries.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Great Baddow High School: Boy, nine, dies after being trapped under locker

UK & World

Mothercare sees 'improving UK trends' as losses leap

UK & World

Old Mutual suspends boss over 'breakdown in trust'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

You can download The Sims 4 for free RIGHT NOW

Sims 4 is available to download for FREE right now... and you can keep it forever

Lifestyle

Gary Barlow praises his eldest son Daniel's passion for fitness.

Gary Barlow sparks social media frenzy with snapshot of lookalike son

Celebrities

Joe Swash reveals the sex of the baby

Joe Swash reveals the gender of first baby with Stacey Solomon with new picture

Celebrities

Lisa Dingle passed away last night on Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans devastated as Lisa Dingle dies as husband Zak makes cup of tea

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon asset

Stacey Solomon praised for sharing ‘realistic’ picture of birth with blood-splattered towel

Celebrities

Hartwell House is a hidden gem just outside of Ayelsbury

A stay at Hartwell House will make you want history to repeat itself

Travel