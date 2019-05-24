West Mercia Police Launch Murder Investigation
West Mercia Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found at an address in Kidderminster.
The discovery was made on Broad Street just before 11 o'clock on Thursday night.
A 48 year old man's been arrested.
Her remains in police custody
Meanwhile scene guard is currently in place while officers continue to conduct enquiries.
