West Mercia Police Morale Worst In Country
22 August 2018, 07:09 | Updated: 22 August 2018, 07:12
The latest Police Federation Survey has rated officers at West Mercia Police as having the worst morale
The annual survey also found officers at the force don't feel they're treated fairly.
Steve Williams from Telford is a former detective constable at West Mercia, and told us he wouldn't recommend anyone join the police nowadays.
He says cuts to civilian staff mean officers are now spending time typing up statements rather than being out on the streets.
#WATCH Former @WMerciaPolice detective constable Steve Williams told us he wouldn’t recommend anyone joining the police— West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) August 22, 2018
Chief Constable for West Mercia, Anthony Bangham, said it's disappointing to see the results of the survey, and that they're working hard to make staff feel truly valued by the police service.