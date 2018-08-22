West Mercia Police Morale Worst In Country

22 August 2018, 07:09 | Updated: 22 August 2018, 07:12

The latest Police Federation Survey has rated officers at West Mercia Police as having the worst morale

The annual survey also found officers at the force don't feel they're treated fairly.

Steve Williams from Telford is a former detective constable at West Mercia, and told us he wouldn't recommend anyone join the police nowadays.

He says cuts to civilian staff mean officers are now spending time typing up statements rather than being out on the streets. 

Chief Constable for West Mercia, Anthony Bangham, said it's disappointing to see the results of the survey, and that they're working hard to make staff feel truly valued by the police service.

