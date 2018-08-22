West Mercia Police Morale Worst In Country

The latest Police Federation Survey has rated officers at West Mercia Police as having the worst morale

The annual survey also found officers at the force don't feel they're treated fairly.

Steve Williams from Telford is a former detective constable at West Mercia, and told us he wouldn't recommend anyone join the police nowadays.

He says cuts to civilian staff mean officers are now spending time typing up statements rather than being out on the streets.

Former West Mercia Police detective constable Steve Williams told us he wouldn't recommend anyone joining the police



In a survey, officers in the force were rated as having lowest morale



The Chief Constable says they're doing all they can to support staff

Chief Constable for West Mercia, Anthony Bangham, said it's disappointing to see the results of the survey, and that they're working hard to make staff feel truly valued by the police service.