West Midlands Drug Addict Jailed For Handbag Thefts

He committed the crimes to fund his addiction

A man from Solihull, who robbed three women to fund his drug habit, has been jailed for four and a half years.

Rory O'Gorman stole handbags off his victims as they walked down Stratford Road in Shirley.

All three women suffered minor injuries as O’Gorman wrenched their bags from them, but thankfully they have made full recoveries.



The 22-year-old was identified from a social media post and admitted the offences at Birmingham Crown Court last Friday (10 August).