West Midlands Man Charged Over Historical Offences

Detectives investigating a series of non-recent sexual offences have charged a 46-year-old man with a total of 13 offences.

Simon Wiggins, of Brierley Hill, Dudley, has been charged with rape, sexual assault, kidnap and assault and will next appear before Northampton Crown Court on Friday, October 12.

The offences, against three separate victims, were said to have been committed in Northamptonshire and the Dudley/Stourbridge area of the West Midlands, between 1997 and 2018.

The investigation is being conducted by Northamptonshire Police and officers are continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone who believes they may have any information relevant to the inquiry is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Pelican. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.