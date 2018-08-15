West Midlands Properties Searched In Connection With Suspected Westminster Terror Attack

Police are searching addresses in the Midlands after a man smashed his car into barriers near Parliament in a suspected terror attack.

It's reported the driver travelled from Birmingham to London on Monday night and arrived in the capital just after midnight.

The silver Ford Fiesta hit cyclists and pedestrians at 7.37am on Tuesday before crashing into security barriers.

Police said the suspect arrested at the scene by armed police is a 29-year-old UK national previously unknown to MI5.

There are reports that he lived above an internet cafe in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham.

Plain clothed officers were seen here in #Birmingham’s Stratford Road last night searching a flat above an Internet cafe.



The search is believed to be in relation to the #Westminster attack outside the Houses of Parliament yesterday morning #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/ZZip82VYtx — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) August 15, 2018

Two addresses in the West Midlands city were being searched by counter-terror officers on Tuesday evening, as well as a flat in Nottingham's Radford/Arboretum area.

I’m outside the flat in #Birmingham that plain clothes officers were seen searching last night.



It’s thought this and another address in the city as well as one in #Nottingham were searched over the attack in #Westminister.



There’s been no confirmation from police @LBC pic.twitter.com/mwZuAMrOgo — Alex Hulse (@hulsey1987) August 15, 2018

This morning, the Head of the Met police Cressida Dick has told Heart the authorities will look at pedestriansing the streets around Parliament after the suspected terror attack.