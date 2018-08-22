West Midlands Train Passengers Urged To Avoid London Over Bank Holiday

Major rail work is being planned in London over the next couple of weekends, affecting services in the West Midlands.

Passengers in the region are being advised to avoid travelling to London on 25-27 August and 1-2 September as Euston station will close.

Services from Birmingham New Street and other parts of the region will be affected.

Network Rail will be replacing North Wembley junction, which is a major intersection on Europe's busiest mixed-use railway.

For people who cannot avoid travelling during these times have been warned standing on trains is more likely due to busier trains.

Services will also be busier and trains will take longer because of diversions and timetable changes.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel.

Network Rail say they aim to keep customers moving and urge people to plan ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.