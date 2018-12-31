Woman Injured In Failed Kidderminster Bag-Snatch

31 December 2018, 11:55

A woman in her 90s was left with a broken arm after she was targeted in an attempted bag-snatch in a shopping centre.

The woman was in the Roland Hill centre in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at 3pm on Thursday, when the incident happened, West Mercia Police said.

The victim was alerted when she felt movement by her side. As she turned around, she saw the zip to her bag was open and a man was stood close to her.

When she looked at the man, he pushed past her, knocking her down.

In a statement, the force said: "No items were taken from the bag but the woman suffered a cracked bone in her arm.

"The man was described as being of large build, eastern European-looking, and wearing dark clothing."

Inquiries are ongoing.

