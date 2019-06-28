Woman Jailed For Attack On Mum And Baby In West Midlands

A woman has been jailed for more than three years after launching a shocking attack on a mum and young baby in Sheldon.

Anne-Marie Cadette pounced on the 29-year-old mum as she pushed her 22-month-old son along Coventry Road in a pushchair on 8 May.

The 38-year-old tried to snatch a mobile phone from the mum's hand, and then lunged for shopping bags from the back of the stroller.

When the young mum began screaming for help, Cadette pushed the pushchair into the middle of the busy main road before running off. Thankfully the baby was not harmed.

A member of the public, who witnessed what happened, managed to film a short clip of Cadette on his mobile phone which was sent to police as part of the investigation and circulated on police systems.

Cadette was stopped by PC Scott Dent six days later, but gave false details to evade arrest for another matter.

The officer was totally unconvinced by her account, and set about confirming her true identify back at the station. He discovered she was wanted for breaching a court order and managed to ID her as the woman in the mobile phone footage.

Cadette was arrested on 31st May after a warrant was carried out and the clothes she was wearing on the day of the attack were recovered from her address.

She was wanted by the courts for failing to comply with a community order and was charged with attempted robbery and remanded into police custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

She's been jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to all charges.