Woman's Body Found At Black Country Flat

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found inside a Black Country flat.

Officers forced entry to a maisonette in Wyndmill Crescent – on the Charlemont Farm estate in West Bromwich – at around 2pm on New Years Eve where the discovery was made.

A forensic post mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday to determine the precise cause of death.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines, said: “The lady’s death is being treated as unexplained but it’s hoped the post mortem will soon be able to shed some light on what happened.

Police say it is not yet clear how long the body was there before being discovered and we are yet to make a formal identification of the woman.