Woman's Body Found In Bromsgrove Shop Garden

The death is being treated as suspicious at this time and Ms Kariuki's next of kin has been informed. Officers are supporting her next of kin.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who may have information about her whereabouts between Monday 27th August at 3pm to 6.45am on Tuesday 28 August.

Detective Inspector Gerry Smith said: "We have launched a thorough enquiry to establish how this lady died and are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with us. Any details no matter how small may be vital to our investigation."

There's going to be an increased police presence in the area, whilst the investigation continues.

A post mortem is due to be carried out later this week.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 101 quoting incident 61s of 28 August 2018.