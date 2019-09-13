Women Charged With Murder After Birmingham Shooting

13 September 2019, 13:15 | Updated: 13 September 2019, 13:17

James Teer

Two women have been charged with murdering a young man who was killed in a drive-by shooting just yards from his home.

James Teer, 20, had been playing football with friends when he was shot in the head near the home where he lived with his parents in Goosemoor Lane, Birmingham, on August 8.

Two men have already appeared in court charged with his murder.

West Midlands Police said detectives had arrested Lauren Malin and Kiri Jolliffe on Thursday and have now charged both with the killing.

Malin, 20, of Community Close, and Jolliffe, 21, of William Bree Road, both Coventry, are set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Two other men, charged in August with murdering Mr Teer, are due to face trial in the new year.

Ty Blake, 18, of Shustoke Road, Shard End, and Sharn Miles, 19, of Gowan Road, Alum Rock, both Birmingham, are set to formally enter pleas at a hearing next month.

A provisional four-week trial date has already been set for January, 2020.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, of West Midlands Police, said the latest charges were "a significant step".

He added the investigation was on-going and anyone with information should contact police.

