Worcestershire Man Jailed For Birmingham Drug Driving

A Worcestershire man's been jailed for drug driving in Birmingham, which left a woman seriously injured.

Ritchie Cook of Greenlands Avenue, Redditch, was driving along Alcester Road South in Kings Heath last July when he lost control of his car.

It caused him to veer to the wrong side of the road, mount the pavement and hit a stationary car.

He then hit a woman who was walking along the pavement, and his car only stopped when he crashed into a wall.

His victim needed numerous surgeries on her foot and she's been left with permanent tissue damage.

The 28 year old admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving as well as drug driving, after ketamine was found in his system.

Detective Sergeant Phil Hinton, from Force CID, said: "This sentencing proves dangerous drivers who take risks on our roads, risking the lives of themselves and others, will not be let off lightly.

“I hope this acts as a deterrent to those who think they are invincible and can get away with drug driving."