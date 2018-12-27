Burnt out car found after ramraid on Llandysul shop

Three men have been arrested after a stolen car was used to ram raid a shop in West Wales.

The vehicle was rammed in to the front door of CK's Supermarket on Pencader Road in Llandysul on Boxing Day.

Police arrested the men at a house in Pencader after the car was then found burnt out.

A statement from Dyfed Powys Police said: "Police are investigating a report of a burglary which occurred at approximately 6am on Wednesday December 26th 2018 at CK’s supermarket, Pencader Road, Pontwelly, Llandysul.

"A silver vehicle, which is believed to have been stolen, had been used to hit the front door to gain entry and a quantity of alcohol was stolen.

"The vehicle was later found burnt out in the Pencader area.

"A 32-year-old male from the Pencader area, a 47-year-old male from the Haverfordwest area and a 47-year-old male from the Milford Haven area have been arrested on suspicion of Burglary, arson and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

"Anyone who saw a sliver car travelling around Llandysul and Pencader between 6am and 8am on 26th December, or any other suspicious activity around this time, is asked to contact police on 101."