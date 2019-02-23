Dyfed-Powys officers reveal heartbreaking reality of rural loneliness

The rural crime officers in Pembrokeshire are using routine calls to spot signs that people might be in need of support.

They're working with the DPJ Foundation which was set up in 2016, by Emma Picton-Jones from Haverfordwest, following the death of her husband Daniel.

The charity works to break the stigma around mental health for farmers and people in the agricultural industry.

PC Gerwyn Davies says they use the opportunity of meeting people on routine policing visits to spot those who may be at risk of mental health issues.

He says the reaction he and PCSO Parr receive is often heart-breaking: "We called to see one farmer because our PCSO had been told he was lonely.

“He was almost in tears when we turned up at his house. He said he didn’t think anyone would care.

"People used to look after each other, they used to see more people, and now farming can be a very lonely occupation.

“We contacted the DPJ Foundation and they arranged for a nurse to go out and see him.

“They know farmers are busy, so they make arrangements for people to visit them at home.”

The officers have already referred several people to the charity for counselling and mental health support.