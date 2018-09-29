Family of Pendine murder victim say death is "terrible loss"

Tributes are being paid to a man who's believed to have been murdered at a holiday park in West Wales.

Police were called to the Grove Caravan Park in Pendine on Friday where Simon Clark was found dead.

The 54-year-old from Pendine has been called "wonderful" in a tribute by his family.

They said: "We are absolutely devastated at the loss of our wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and partner.

"Please allow us to grieve this terrible loss in private."

A 48-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Dyfed-Powys Police have been conducting house-to-house enquiries in Pendine.

Chief Inspector Paul Jones said: "Officers are appealing for information from anyone staying at the caravan park, who might have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary between 5pm on Thursday, September 27 and 10am on Friday, September 28 to come forward.

"Any piece of information, however small you think it might be, could be critical in piecing together the circumstances which led to this man’s death.

"Please call 101 if you think you can help."