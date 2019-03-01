Britain's Got Talent star creates daffodil portrait of St David

Britain's Got Talent star Nathan Wyburn has created a portrait of St David with more than 1,000 daffodils.

The Welsh artist has created the likeness of our patron saint in the grounds of St Davids Bishop's Palace in Pembrokeshire to mark St David's day.

His face is outlined with bark chippings while his halo is made up of golden yellow flowers.

The temporary portrait also features Saint David's iconic emblem, a white dove.

The portrait has been crafted a stone's throw from St Davids Cathedral, where the saint is said to have been buried in the sixth century AD.

Wyburn said: "I am immensely proud to be Welsh and hope that the portrait will offer visitors an insightful taster into the stories behind St David's Day and our patron saint.

"It's one of the most colourful days of the year - a true celebration of Welshness that spreads far beyond Wales and I'm thrilled that I was invited to bring Saint David to the fore on this special, national day."

The project is part of the Rediscover History campaign by Cadw, the Welsh Government's historic environment service.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, Lord Elis-Thomas said: "Cadw is always looking for new and creative ways to bring Wales's historic figures to life, and this fusion of history, Welsh culture and interpretive art not only celebrates the life of our beloved patron saint but offers a one-of-a-kind welcome to one of Wales's most tranquil historic gems - St Davids Bishop's Palace."

The palace, as well as several other Cadw sites across Wales, will open their doors for free on St David's Day.