Man charged with murder over fatal Aberystwyth hotel fire

3 October 2018, 17:46 | Updated: 3 October 2018, 18:54

Belgrave House hotel fire

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal fire in a hotel in Aberystwyth.

Juozas Tunaitis died in the fire at the Belgrave House Hotel on the seafront on the 25th July.

He'd been in Aberystwyth as a contractor working as a fire safety officer at the university.

Damion Harris, 31, from Llanbadarn has been charged with his murder, and causing grievous bodily harm to another hotel guest.

The victim's family have been told by the charge and are being supported by Dyfed-Powys Police. 

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Neil Jenkins said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Tunaitis at this time, and we will continue to support them through the criminal justice process.

"We would also like to thank the community in Aberystwyth for their support and patience during what has been an intense investigation so far."

