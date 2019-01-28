People being fooled by inaccurate fitness trackers

Experts at Aberystwyth University are warning fitness trackers are fooling people in to thinking they've burned more calories than they have.

They tested some of the most popular devices and found they overestimated the number of calories burned from walking by more than 50 per cent.

Dr Rhys Thatcher, who led the research, said: "We recruited a number of people and we got them to exercise on a treadmill at two different speeds - a walking and a jogging speed.

"We checked the accuracy of three of the best selling fitness trackers and we found that at the walking pace some of the trackers were actually overestimating the calories burned by about 50 per cent.

"If you want to know the exact number of calories that you are burning during an exercise session then it doesn't matter which device you use, you have to interpret the data with some caution."

Dr Thatcher added that people on a diet shouldn't rely on the figures: "They can be very good in setting personal goals and motivation, you can track your progress from day to day, week to week, month to month.

"But if you're interested in the exact number of calories you are burning during a workout then you need to interpret that data with some care."

The three devices they tested included a Fitbit Charge 2, the Letscom HR and the Letsfit.

The Letscom overestimated calories burned when walking by 15.7 per cent, while the Letsfit was only 2 per cent above the official measurement.

The Fitbit underestimated calories burned running by just 4 per cent, while the Letscom and Letsfit burned 33 per cent and 40 per cent respectively

A spokesman for Fitbit said: "We do not claim to be scientifically accurate at the number of calories being burned."

Letscom and Letsfit said they could only give estimations based on data inputted by users.