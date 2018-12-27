Police investigate sex attack in Begelly

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating reports of a serious sexual assault in Pembrokeshire.

The attack is reported to have happened on New Road in Begelly in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect is a white man in his early twenties who was wearing a black Superdry style coat.

He is described as being slim, with long hair on top and shaved on the sides, and light brown or ginger stubble.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was walking along New Road between 1am and 3am to come forward.

Detective Inspector Elaine Bendle said: "We are treating this incident extremely seriously. The victim is being supported by specialists.

"We know that a lot of people were out celebrating Boxing Day and are appealing for anyone who was in New Road between 1am and 3am to speak to us.

"Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence today, as specialist search teams and house-to-house officers carry out their investigations.”

"Anyone with information is urged to contact Haverfordwest Police Station by calling 101."