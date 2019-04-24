Swansea murder victim named by police

The family of a 22-year-old woman found dead in Swansea have described her as a "little pocket rocket who loved animals".

Sammy-Lee Lodwig was found dead by police at 3.10am on Tuesday following reports of a serious assault at a property in Carlton Terrace in the Mount Pleasant area of the city.

Armed officers and a police helicopter attended the scene, with cordons placed around streets in the area.

In a tribute released through South Wales Police, Miss Lodwig's sister Miakala described her as a "shooting star".

"I loved my sister more that life itself. She has been taken from me and my family too early," the tribute said.

"She was my little pocket rocket who loved animals, especially her dog Rocky. She will always remain in my heart.

"Words cannot express how I feel at this time, I just want my baby girl back, my shooting star."

The force said specially-trained officers were supporting the family, who have requested privacy to grieve in private.

Detective chief inspector Darren George, of South Wales Police major crime team, appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"This remains very much an active investigation into the murder of Sammy-Lee, I would like to again appeal to the local community who may have information in relation to the incident to please come forward and contact the incident room or to contact Crimestoppers in confidence," he said.

"A local 49-year-old man remains in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of Sammy-Lee's murder.

"I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who would have been in the Carlton Terrace or Mansel Street areas of Swansea

between 8pm on Monday evening and 4am on Tuesday morning."

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111, quoting occurrence 1900144514.