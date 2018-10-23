Tributes to three year-old killed in Carmarthenshire

23 October 2018, 16:10 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 16:15

Efan Lloyd Williams

Tributes are being paid to a three-year-old boy who's died in Carmarthenshire.

It's understood Efan Lloyd Williams was hit by a Land Rover on a farm near Llanybydder on Sunday afternoon.

The child died at the scene and Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a collision involving a child and a vehicle at a private property near Llanybydder.

"It's with great sadness we confirm the child who died is three-year-old Efan Lloyd Williams.

"The family do not wish to comment but have asked to be left to grieve in peace.

"Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specially trained officers."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Up to parties to make TV election debates happen, government says

News

The Segestria Florentina spider species is not native to the UK

Somerset family terrorised by thousands of nocturnal spiders who have set up home in their walls... and just won't die

Theresa May will face Tory critics at showdown meeting

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News