Tributes to three year-old killed in Carmarthenshire

Tributes are being paid to a three-year-old boy who's died in Carmarthenshire.

It's understood Efan Lloyd Williams was hit by a Land Rover on a farm near Llanybydder on Sunday afternoon.

The child died at the scene and Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a collision involving a child and a vehicle at a private property near Llanybydder.

"It's with great sadness we confirm the child who died is three-year-old Efan Lloyd Williams.

"The family do not wish to comment but have asked to be left to grieve in peace.

"Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specially trained officers."