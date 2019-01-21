Welsh Love Island star admits he felt "lonely and unhappy"

21 January 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 21 January 2019, 12:34

Alex George launching Samaritans campaign

A Welsh contestant from Love Island has opened up about feeling "lonely and unhappy" as a medical student.

Dr Alex George, originally from Carmarthenshire, has spoken about his experiences of loneliness as part of a Samaritans campaign to tackle feelings of isolation.

The charity says loneliness can play a significant role in suicide among young people.

Dr George said: "In my fourth year of medical school, I went away on a placement to Truro in Cornwall. 

"Being far away, I felt incredibly isolated, which led me to feel lonely and unhappy, but I was lucky to have a few friends out there with me.

"They noticed I was feeling down and went out of their way to talk to me about how I was feeling. Something as simple as someone listening made a huge difference."

The charity are encouraging people to get together with friends, family or colleagues who may be lonely for a cup of tea on "Brew Monday".

Alex said: "Reaching out to someone over a cuppa could possibly make all the difference."

Ruth Sutherland, CEO of Samaritans, said: "Days like Brew Monday can help raise awareness of loneliness as a national issue but, for too long, loneliness in young people has not been taken seriously."

Samaritans Cymru can be contacted for free on 116 123 or in Welsh on 0808 164 0123.

