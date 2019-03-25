Attempted robbery in Swindon

25 March 2019, 14:16 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 14:22

Liden attempted robbery

Police have released an efit after an attempted robbery in Swindon.

It happened at around 1.10pm on March 7th when a 40-year-old woman was walking along the cycle path in Liden.

She became aware of a man stood near to Liden Library, he followed her and then demanded her phone. It is believed he was carrying a small kitchen knife.

The victim refused and the man ran off along the cycle track towards Dickens Close.

The man is described as olive skinned, aged approximately 20, 5 ft 6 inches tall and of slim build. He had big brown eyes and was wearing a black raincoat, a black hoody, mid-wash coloured baggy jeans with turn ups and light coloured trainers. He was carrying a rucksack and his face was concealed by a purple scarf. He spoke with a local accent.

PC Luke Hobbs said: "The suspect had half of his face covered, but the victim has been able to give a detailed description and we are hoping that someone may have information which could help our enquiries.

"The incident happened in the middle of the day, so it is likely there would have been other people in the area at the time."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54190022940. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Can Shell really crack the green energy market?

UK & World

Pressure builds over deaths of people with a learning disability or autism in care

UK & World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nursery

What will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby nursery look like and how much will it cost?

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ukrainian singer MARUV will no longer compete in Eurovision 2019

Why are Ukraine banned from performing at the Eurovision Song Contest and why isn't MARUV performing?

Music

Scarlett Moffatt strikes a pose on the red carpet

Scarlett Moffatt looks unrecognisable in throwback snap

Celebrities

National treasure Sir David Attenborough urges us to tackle climate change

Sir David Attenborough's Climate Change documentary: Here's what the new film covers

TV & Movies

Rick Edwards joined us in the Heart studio

Rick Edwards says there’s ‘no excuse’ for producers not to support ‘fragile’ reality stars

Celebrities

Celebrity Sightings In London - February 7, 2013

Geri Halliwell furious with Mel B amid fears sex claims would derail Spice Girls tour

Showbiz

The 'genius' hack is said to easily remove splinters from your child (stock image)

Mum reveals 'magic' Nurofen tube hack that easily removes splinters from children

Lifestyle