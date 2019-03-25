Attempted robbery in Swindon

Police have released an efit after an attempted robbery in Swindon.

It happened at around 1.10pm on March 7th when a 40-year-old woman was walking along the cycle path in Liden.

She became aware of a man stood near to Liden Library, he followed her and then demanded her phone. It is believed he was carrying a small kitchen knife.

The victim refused and the man ran off along the cycle track towards Dickens Close.

The man is described as olive skinned, aged approximately 20, 5 ft 6 inches tall and of slim build. He had big brown eyes and was wearing a black raincoat, a black hoody, mid-wash coloured baggy jeans with turn ups and light coloured trainers. He was carrying a rucksack and his face was concealed by a purple scarf. He spoke with a local accent.

PC Luke Hobbs said: "The suspect had half of his face covered, but the victim has been able to give a detailed description and we are hoping that someone may have information which could help our enquiries.

"The incident happened in the middle of the day, so it is likely there would have been other people in the area at the time."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54190022940. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.