Boy in critical condition following collision in Chippenham

19 March 2019, 14:27 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 14:34

Police Tape

A 12 year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision with a car in Chippenham.

It happened at Hill Rise at around 9.40am today.

The boy was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

His family have been informed and have been taken to hospital to be with the boy.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting Log 69 of today

