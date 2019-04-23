Concern for missing Swindon teenager

Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenager who has gone missing from Swindon.

Ellie-Mae Hackett, 15, has not been seen since she was reported missing on Sunday.

She was last seen at around 5pm in Fleet Street, but police have had reports she may be in Bristol.

Ellie-Mae is described as being 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with very long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top and black and white Vans trainers.

Her mother Simone has appealed directly to her daughter to get in touch.

She said: "We are growing increasingly worried and we are desperate to hear from her. We are out searching in the hope that someone has seen her.

"Ellie, if you are reading this then please get in touch with someone to let us know you are ok.

"We are all so worried and we just want to have you safely back home.

"Please, please Ellie, just let us know that you are safe. We love you and we just want you back."

Police are urging anyone with information, including anyone who may have seen Ellie-Mae, to call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54190038157.