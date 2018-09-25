Cyclist seriously injured in Chippenham collision

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision with a BWM in Chippenham.

It happened on Monday afternoon at the Pheasant roundabout on the A4.

A 31-year-old local man was flown to Southmead Hospital by Air Ambulance.

The road was closed between Pheasant roundabout and Easton Lane for over five hours for investigation work.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet come forward is asked to contact PC Ben Cox on 101 quoting ref 90346 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 anonymously if preferred.