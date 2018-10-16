Darren Carley murder: Police make two arrests

Detectives investigating the murder of a Swindon man have made two arrests.

Human remains were found on farmland in Lancashire in 2002, but police were only able to identify the victim last year, thanks to advances in DNA.

Darren Carley was 24-years-old when he went missing from his home in January 2002.

A 50-year-old man from Gloucester and a 36-year-old woman from Worcester have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Hurst of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: 'I'd like to thank those people who have already come forward with information.

''While these arrests mark a significant point in our investigation, I’d like to reiterate that our enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information at all about Darren, or his final movements, please let us know.

''Any information you have could be vital to our investigation and establishing exactly what happened to Darren.''

Anyone with information should contact us on 101, ask for Lancashire Police and quote log number 456 of 4th October or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also head to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020311G02-PO1 to report any relevant information.