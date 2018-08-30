Dyson plans to expand Hullavington campus

Dyson is submitting a planning application to Wiltshire Council for the latest phase of developing it's Hullavington campus.

The technology firm has already transformed a number of hangers at the old airfield, now they want to build new facilities to test and develop electric vehicles.

The planning application includes over ten miles of vehicle test tracks, 45,000sqm of new development space which could accommodate over 2,000 people as well as a café; sports centre; recreation space; and supporting technical facilities.

Jim Rowan, Dyson, CEO, said: “Our growing automotive team is now working from Dyson’s state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington Airfield. It will quickly become a world-class vehicle testing campus where we hope to invest £200m, creating more high-skilled jobs for Britain. We are now firmly focused on the next stage of our automotive project strengthening our credentials as a global research and development organisation”