Fire at school in Trowbridge

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fire at The John Of Gaunt School in Trowbridge.

The emergency services were call to reports of a fire in a toilet block at around 12.30pm.

Acting Inspector Louis McCoy said: ''No pupils or staff were injured in the incident and the fire was quickly put out. Local Community Policing Officers will be conducting an investigation into this incident."

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested and have been taken to Melksham custody.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote log number 116 of 18 September.