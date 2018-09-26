Free parking to continue in Salisbury and Amesbury

It is going to be free to park in Salisbury and Amesbury after 3pm every day of the week right up until Christmas Eve.

The move is to encourage more shoppers and visitors following the Novichok poisonings this year.

From Monday October 1st it will cover all Council-operated car parks and park and ride services.

Pauline Church, cabinet member for Salisbury recovery, said: "Free parking was implemented by the council to encourage shoppers and visitors into Salisbury and Amesbury following the incidents this year. Recognising the need to continue to support local traders and businesses, the council has agreed to continue with free after 3pm parking right up to Christmas.

"This year's festive shopping period is even more important for our traders and businesses given the challenges they have faced in the past few months. We need to do all we can to continue to encourage people to come to Salisbury and Amesbury and enjoy the array of shops, restaurants and attractions on offer.

"I'm delighted that the council has also agreed that the five park and ride services that serve Salisbury will be free Monday to Saturday, and I would urge people to use them and help to reduce congestion and improve air quality in the city."

Alistair Cunningham, chair of the South Wiltshire Recovery Coordinating Group, said: "Free parking has had a positive effect on footfall. It's important that we continue to support the local economy in Salisbury and Amesbury; particularly in the lead up to the Christmas trading period.

"The good news is that both Salisbury and Amesbury are getting back to normal.

All the affected sites in the city centre have been cleaned and it will be business as usual in the next few weeks."

