Hospital incubator appeal hits target

Christmas has come early for the Great Western Hospital.

Brighter Futures, the trust's charity, has successfully closed its Incubator Appeal after hitting the £175,000 target.

It will pay for five Dräger Babyleo neonatal incubators for the Special Care Baby Unit, which are designed to meet the complex needs of special care babies, creating a special healing micro-environment, whilst providing parents with easy access to their baby.

Catherine Newman, Associate Director of Fundraising at Brighter Futures, said: "We're delighted to have hit the target for our Incubator Appeal just in time for Christmas! We can now replace five of the ten incubators with the new state-of-the-art incubators. We might even be in a position to replace the remaining five with the on-going fundraising plans for 2019.

"It's wonderful how the whole community has been united to smash the target for this appeal and we are so grateful for everyone's support with special thanks to Mr Mogul and the Swindon Islamic Community who really got behind the appeal and helped us hit the target.

Mr Mohammed Ishak Mogul, chairman of the Thamesdown Islamic Association and the Swindon Muslim Council said: "I caught wind of the Incubator Appeal on radio one morning, and as part of a predominant community in Swindon, we'd love to help our local community and we want to start with supporting charities that are closer to home. GWH is such a big part of Swindon, caring for thousands of patients, so this is our way of saying thank you for the excellent service."