Man charged in connection with Swindon stabbing
26 December 2018, 05:41 | Updated: 26 December 2018, 05:43
A 24-year-old Swindon man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the town.
Kelmoy Romere Brown of no-fixed-address is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates today.
Police were called out to an incident at an address in Aylesbury Street on Sunday where a man in his 30s suffered multiple injuries.
The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.
No further action is being taken against a 33-year-old woman from Swindon arrested in connection with the incident.