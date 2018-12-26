Man charged in connection with Swindon stabbing

26 December 2018, 05:41 | Updated: 26 December 2018, 05:43

police line do not cress

A 24-year-old Swindon man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the town.

Kelmoy Romere Brown of no-fixed-address is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates today.

Police were called out to an incident at an address in Aylesbury Street on Sunday where a man in his 30s suffered multiple injuries.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital. 

No further action is being taken against a 33-year-old woman from Swindon arrested in connection with the incident.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan will leave International Whaling Commission and resume commercial whaling

UK & World

Foreign Secretary: UK 'must do more' to protect persecuted Christians around the world

UK & World

Girl still believes after Santa challenge from Donald Trump

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News