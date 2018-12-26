Man charged in connection with Swindon stabbing

A 24-year-old Swindon man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in the town.

Kelmoy Romere Brown of no-fixed-address is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates today.

Police were called out to an incident at an address in Aylesbury Street on Sunday where a man in his 30s suffered multiple injuries.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

No further action is being taken against a 33-year-old woman from Swindon arrested in connection with the incident.