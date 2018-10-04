Man killed in M4 collision

A man has died following a collision on the M4.

The 68-year-old was driving a red Morgan three wheeled car that was involved in a crash with a lorry on Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 9.45am westbound between junctions 16 and 17.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but his family have been informed. Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting ref 54180093518.

Or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 anonymously if preferred.