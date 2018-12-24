Man stabbed in Swindon

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Swindon.

Police were called out to a disorder at an address in Aylesbury Street on Sunday night.

A man in his 30s had suffered multiple injuries, believed to have been caused by a knife, and is currently in hospital in a critical condition.



A 24-year-old man from Swindon has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.



A 33-year-old woman from Swindon has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.



Both are currently in custody at Gablecross Police Station.



Det Sgt Matt Salmon, from Swindon CID, said: "This was a serious assault which has left a man with life-threatening injuries.



"We know this will understandably cause concern amongst the local community and people should expect to see an increased police presence in the area while we continue with our investigation.



"We would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, to contact police and tell us what you know."



Anyone with information who may have witnessed the incident should call police on 101 and quote crime reference 54180121374.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.