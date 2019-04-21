Man's leg crushed in pub car park in Swindon

A man's suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a car in a Swindon pub car park.

It happened shortly after 11pm on Friday when a vehicle was driven at the man, crushing his leg outside the Spotted Cow in Marlborough Road.

The victim, in his late 40's, is currently in hospital receiving treatment for serious leg injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been a white Volkswagen Golf with a smashed rear windscreen and it did not stop at the scene. Police are trying to locate the vehicle and the driver as a matter of urgency.

Det Sgt Adrian Bray, of Swindon CID, said: ''This victim in this case has been seriously injured as a result of being driven at in the pub car park just after closing time. It is believed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and that this is not a random occurrence.

''We would urge any members of the public who were in the vicinity of the Spotted Cow at around 11pm, who saw any of the incident or saw the vehicle involved prior to, or after the incident, to make contact with the police as soon as possible.''

If you have any information to provide, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54190037631.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.