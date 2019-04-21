Man's leg crushed in pub car park in Swindon

21 April 2019, 07:06 | Updated: 21 April 2019, 07:10

police tape generic

A man's suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a car in a Swindon pub car park.

It happened shortly after 11pm on Friday when a vehicle was driven at the man, crushing his leg outside the Spotted Cow in Marlborough Road.

The victim, in his late 40's, is currently in hospital receiving treatment for serious leg injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to have been a white Volkswagen Golf with a smashed rear windscreen and it did not stop at the scene. Police are trying to locate the vehicle and the driver as a matter of urgency.

Det Sgt Adrian Bray, of Swindon CID, said: ''This victim in this case has been seriously injured as a result of being driven at in the pub car park just after closing time. It is believed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and that this is not a random occurrence.

''We would urge any members of the public who were in the vicinity of the Spotted Cow at around 11pm, who saw any of the incident or saw the vehicle involved prior to, or after the incident, to make contact with the police as soon as possible.''

If you have any information to provide, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54190037631.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joel Embiid returns to lead Philadelphia 76ers past Brooklyn Nets in Game Four

Sport

Explosions at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka: '50 killed and 280 injured'

UK & World

Royal Easter: Queen celebrates 93rd birthday today

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Oscar Wilde was put on trial for 'indecency' the same year The Importance of Being Earnest launched on stage

Oscar Wilde's trail for homosexuality: The harrowing true story about the Dorian Gray author

Lifestyle

National Television Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Paddy McGuinness gushes over ‘hero’ wife Christine as she campaigns for autism awareness

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and her children have been taking a sun-soaked break in the Maldives

Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of three children on Maldives trip

Celebrities

The Voice UK judge will be gracing the sofa tonight

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight? Kiefer Sutherland, Olly Murs, Winnie Harlow and more

TV & Movies

Clothing label Studio is now selling matching outfits for you and your dog

Fashion label sells matching outfits for you and your DOG

Fashion

'The X Factor' Finalists Party

Simon Cowell ‘lines up Leona Lewis, Chico and Shayne Ward’ for X Factor All-Stars

TV & Movies